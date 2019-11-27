My Hero Academia Introduces The Flaw in Sir Nighteye’s Quirk

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has finally put all of the necessary pieces in place in order to truly kick off the action packed half of the Shie Hassaikai arc. Now that Overhaul’s terrifying plan has been discovered, and the mysterious young girl Eri seems to have a game-changing quirk, the pros have gathered to plot their course of action in order to make their move. But with so many different variables to consider, the other pros wonder why Sir Nightyeye doesn’t just use his quirk to see into their futures to find Overhaul already.

But it turns out that Nighteye’s quirk isn’t as broken as it seems like it is, and he breaks down exactly how his quirk works and the inherent flaw both in the quirk itself and the user. It’s not just his quirk keeping him back from looking too far into the future for everyone.

When Midoriya first began his work study under Sir Nighteye, it was revealed that Nighteye’s quirk allowed him to see one hour into the future of a person he touches and makes eye contact with. In Episode 69 of the series, he explains that he needs a 24 hour period in between each use and he can only use it one person for one hour a day.

Breaking it down further, the person’s future is played through his mind like a flashback. It’s like he watches a film play out of someone’s life for this hour after he activates it. It’s played out from that person’s point of view, so he can only see what that person is doing and their immediate surroundings.

Aizawa pressures him, saying that should be enough for Nighteye to get his information, but he’s held back by something else. He’s worried that he’ll see a gruesome death in someone’s immediate future, and like his terrible fallout from All Might, he doesn’t want to bear that burden. So while it seems like it’s a powerful quirk, the ramifications of its use are all too real.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.