‘Spider-Man’ Meets ‘My Hero Academia’ In The Best Cosplay Possible

My Hero Academia might have Sero swinging around, but Spider-Man has yet to be found crawling around U.A. Academy. Still, the Marvel hero feels present in the anime thanks to Spider-Man‘s influence over creator Kohei Horikoshi. And, now, one fan has found a way to bring Izuku Midoriya and Peter Parker closer than ever before.

Over on Instagram, The Hero Artist redefined Plus Ultra cosplays with their latest look. The costume, which can be seen below, brings all of Izuku’s aesthetic into the iconic suit Spider-Man loves to fight crime in.

“Had a great photoshoot with some friends yesterday, here’s one of the pictures we took,” the cosplayer wrote.

As you can see, Spider-Deku has a unique look that Peter Parker might want to try out. His skin-tight suit trades in its red fabric for green, the very same shade of Izuku’s current costume. As for the spider emblem on his chest, Peter has it colored a bright red, and his visors are tinted a golden hue.

Other pieces of Izuku’s look are carried into this Spider-Man costume as well. Fans can see Peter Parker rocking white arm braces which are sewn into his suit, and the suit houses different patterned fabric at his shins. Finally, the Marvel hero finishes off the new look with red converses as they nod to Izuku’s beloved kicks.

For fans, this kind of mash-up is an exciting one, and there is no doubt Horikoshi would be flattered by the crossover. The manga creator is an open fan of American comics and has often cited Spider-Man as one of his top heroes. Now, the web-crawler has gotten his own Deku do-over, and fans can’t help but love the unexpected mash-up.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.