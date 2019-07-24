My Hero Academia Spin-Off Reintroduces Major Movie Character

My Hero Academia is no stranger to spin-off series, and it seems the franchise is thriving off their love. This week, a brand-new side story went live starring you go-to Pro Heroes, and it turns out a familiar face made an appearance in the first chapter.

It turns out Melissa Shield is doing just fine, and she is ready to become part of My Hero Academia: Team Up!

Recently, fans got a look at the first chapter of the My Hero Academia spin-off when it went live online. Netizens began translating the special series for English-speaking fans ASAP, and Aitaikimochi is the one who confirmed Melissa is reintroduced in the new series.

According to the summary, the debut chapter follows Class 1-A as they are told by All Might about their next assignment. The heroes must go on team-up missions with students both in U.A. Academy and outside. Each kid is given a name in an envelope, and Izuku Midoriya recognizes his name quickly despite her not being a classmate.

“Deku opens his [envelope] and sees a surprising name on his team which turns out to be Melissa from the Two Heroes movie,” Aitaikimochi shared.

For those who have forgotten, Melissa is a character who first showed up in My Hero Academia‘s debut film. The heroine is the daughter of David Shield, a former ally to All Might who made all of his gear and suits. Melissa does not have a Quirk, but she uses her smarts like her dad to help hopeful Pro Heroes. This means Izuku is destined to get some new gear for his first team-up mission, and fans can only imagine what kind of tools Melissa has made with Izuku in mind since they parted.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.