Hunter x Hunter Reveals Surprise New Anime

Hunter x Hunter has earned its place as one of the biggest shonen stories of all time, with Gon’s story resonating amongst fans worldwide. While the anime adaptation remains missing in action in recent days, the manga has been sporadically releasing new chapters as creator Yoshihiro Togashi continues forging a path for his universe forward. Thanks to the mangaka sharing updates on his series, he has become the most followed manga artist on social media. In a surprise twist, Hunter x Hunter has returned to the world of anime to celebrate a major release for fans of Gon and his fellow brawlers.

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Survivor is a new mobile game that has launched worldwide on Android and iOS and is quite different from many of its anime cohorts. Rather than presenting a gacha game that follows a turn-based role-playing game system, Nen x Survivor instead is an action game that follows a similar style as games like Vampire Survivors. Players pick several heroes and villains from Hunter x Hunter’s roster and fight against hordes of opponents. To help nail the aesthetic, Studio M2 has created a new anime short film that once again brings Gon and company back to the small screen, which you can check out below.

Hunter x Hunter’s Anime Past & Future

While Hunter x Hunter’s anime past might be best known by the latest production from Studio Madhouse, this adaptation wasn’t the first time that we saw Gon travel the world on screen. In 1999, Nippon Animation created a sixty-two-episode series that adapted the popular work of Yoshihiro Togashi. Nippon, for those who might need a refresher, was responsible for Future Boy Conan, Bucchigiri, and more. Ironically enough, the production house recently created animated shorts for Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake, creating a far more hilarious take on Leon Kennedy’s most popular adventure.

In 2011, Studio Madhouse created its now-legendary take on Hunter x Hunter, releasing close to 150 episodes. The adaptation took fans all the way up to the 13th Hunter Chairman Election Arc, taking a look at the Hunters’ Guild following the traumatic effects of the Chimera Ant Arc. As of the writing of this article, no new anime adaptations have been confirmed for the shonen franchise, though fans remain hopeful Gon and his friends will one day return to the screen.

Since the Madhouse production ended in 2014, the manga has continued to venture forth with new battles and storylines. At present, the Shonen Jump story has focused almost entirely on Kurapika as he finds himself wrapped up in a battle of succession dubbed the “Succession Contest Arc.” In a wild twist of fate, it’s been years since either Gon or Killua has appeared in the manga, leaving many to wonder how much longer it will take before the pair of best friends finally returns to the page.

What do you think of this fresh take on the world of Hunters?