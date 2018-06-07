‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals A New Breed Of Nomu

My Hero Academia knows how to raise the stakes, and the series did just that with its latest chapter. So, if you haven’t caught up with the latest Nomu update, you should know the creatures are about to get way more terrifying.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know that chapter 185 had plenty of info to sort through. Not only did the update reveal a growing rivalry between Hawks and Endeavor, but it ended with one surprising announcement.

Yes, the Nomu are back, and they are more intelligent than before.

The final pages of My Hero Academia see Hawks tell Endeavor about a growing rumor he’s heard regarding the Nomu. While the Pro Heroes thought they got rid of all the creatures during the Kamino Ward attack, it seems one slipped away. The chapter ends by visiting that rogue Nomu, and it seems a villain has made some upgrades to the deadly being.

“So the Nomus couldn’t understand anything before. This time, I’ll be expecting results, High-End,” the mysterious figure says as he approached the new Nomu.

Unlike the Nomus fans have seen, this one is far more lithe. The creature looks more human as his arms are easy to make out, but his back and legs have curved inwards. The former human resembles a dog more than anything at this point with its bowed head, but its face looks entirely ghostly. With narrowed white eyes, High-End proves he’s not like the Nomu who came before him by looks alone. That isn’t even accounting for the fact that he can talk.

After being assigned a mission, High-End is able to speak to the strange villain overseeing him. While his voice is broken, the Nomu tells his handler to leave the job to him, ending the My Hero Academia on a rather ominous note.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think High-End is about to get into?