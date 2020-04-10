Why Mirko Of My Hero Academia Should Be The New Number One Hero

Mirko, the rabbit hero of My Hero Academia, has been becoming a bigger and bigger name not just with the fans of anime, but within the universe of UA Academy itself. With the bouncing professional streaking her way and achieving feats that have made her rise to the top, we break down the various reasons as to why Mirko should be considered the new number one hero of the world, demoting Endeavor in the process. Though the hero has only just made her anime debut in the final episodes of season four of My Hero Academia, her actions are echoing across the series’ manga!

The current storyline of My Hero Academia, known as the Paranormal Liberation War, has seen Mirko working her way past a number of “High End Nomus” and showing her steel in the process!

Her Personality

Mirko has a fun and bubbly personality that not only makes her a fan favorite in our world, but helped her ascend the ranks of the top professional heroes in the world to boot. When thinking about a new number one hero, we have to think not only about how physically powerful they are but whether or not they can be seen as the new “Symbol of Peace”, which All Might had fit to the letter so well! Mirko, luckily, fits the bill when it comes to bringing people together under her abilities and would certainly make the world feel that much safer with her a the “top dog”!

Her Quirk

Mirko’s Quirk may seem rather basic on paper, but her ability to leap and dash with the same speed and ferocity as a rabbit has been perfected to the point where she has been able to tear through opponents as well as kick her way through enemies that are unfortunate enough to be in her path! With the recent story line of My Hero Academia’s manga, her powers have been put to amazing use as she slashed her way through a number of Nomu, attempting to capture the mad doctor responsible for their creation in Dr. Garaki!

Her Commitment

Mirko proved how committed she is to saving lives and living her life as a hero in one of the most recent chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga, losing a limb while attempting to stop the plans of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Despite losing her arm, Mirko barely paused for one second as she brought the war to the group of villains and proved just how strong her character is. Endeavor has proven himself time and time again, receiving his fair share of battle scare, but Mirko has literally sacrificed an appendage in attempting to make the world a better place!

Fans Love Her More Than Endeavor

Let’s be real, Endeavor isn’t winning many awards when it comes to overall popularity in the world of My Hero Academia. Mirko on the other hand has become a fan favorite in a short amount of time, and while she is already one of the top heroes in the world, she definitely has what it takes to lead the rest of her professional heroes to victory against the insanely powerful Paranormal Liberation Front! With viewers of the anime and readers of the manga responding far more to Mirko than Endeavor, it’s clear that on the popularity scale for the franchise, Mirko is the queen!

Her Future

With the Paranormal Liberation Front in the thick of the battle, Mirko has already proven herself far more than Endeavor currently and over a number of other heroes that have joined the fray! In the ashes of this war, should she survive, the heroes will be looking for a number one that has all of the qualities that we previously mentioned. With Endeavor lacking in personality and character, it’s clear that Mirko’s future will be a bright one and we look forward to seeing where the rabbit hero is headed in the universe of UA Academy!