‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease a Funeral and a Traitor

My Hero Academia is on the verge of a new arc. The manga wrapped its ‘Internship’ story not long ago, and the heroes of UA Academy are ready for another mission. However, a set of spoilers have fans nervous for the story’s next installment.

After all, it hints at one student’s betrayal and a very sad funeral. So, spoilers below!

The latter half of the tease shouldn’t be hard one to suss out. After all, My Hero Academia did kill off a favorite hero during its most recent arc. Sir Nighteye was killed by Overhaul when the villain tried to take back Eri from Izuku. Readers got to witness Nighteye’s final words to All Might and Mirio before he passed, and it seems My Hero Academia will honor him with a funeral.

According to the spoilers for the manga’s 167th chapter, all of the interns will attend the hero’s funeral. “[A] few days passed… October. Intern group goes to the funeral for Nighteye,” the text reads.

As for the spoilers’ supposed traitors, fans are basing their speculation off very little evidence. It’s nothing more than a hunch for right now. As the spoilers go, the manga’s next chapter will end with Aoyama looking at Deku’s bed in the dorms.

The text reads as follows: “Aoyama takes a look at Deku’s bed. Finally, he will make a move.” It sounds innocent enough, but fans think clues from a leaker are enough to buoy the theory. Yonkou Productions used songs from The Weeknd to hint at an upcoming betrayal in the chapter, and Aoyama seems to be the only one lining up with that train of thought.

Naturally, lots of fans have pushed back against the theory. Aoyama may not be a major character, but his goofy secondary status is endearing. If fans learn Aoyama or any of the Class 1-A kids are traitors, the fandom will freak out. And, really – All Might help us all if the rat happens to be Bakugo.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

