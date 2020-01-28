My Hero Academia Reveals That Iconic Star Wars Droid Has Joined The Paranormal Liberation Front

As the anime wraps up the titanic clash against Overhaul, the League of Villains took their revenge on the head of the Yakuza by delivering him a fate worse than death. With the fourth season continuing, the students of Class 1-A are taking a much needed break and beginning to work toward the Cultural Festival that will see them showing off their talents outside of the world of being a hero. Unfortunately, in the manga, things are becoming more dangerous as the Paranormal Liberation Front is finally putting their plans to fruition. In one of the biggest surprises of the series to date, it seems that the villains are being aided by a very familiar character from Star Wars!

Warning! If you haven’t read chapter 258 of My Hero Academia’s manga, you may want to steer clear as we’ll be diving deep into spoiler territory!

The current number two hero, Hawks, is in quite the predicament, attempting to learn as much as he can of the Paranormal Liberation Front before the heroes attempt to take them down. Aside from beginning a strange, albeit cute friendship with the villain Twice, Hawks also learns of how the merged group from the remnants of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army have divvied their ranks.

With four major units being placed into categories labeled “Tactics”, “Guerilla Warfare”, “Intelligence”, and “Support”, it would seem that R2D2 has made the leap from the universe of Luke Skywalker to that of Deku and All Might. A villain who looks astonishingly like the beloved droid appears to be on the team known as “Vanguard Action Intelligence Regiment”, under the watchful eye of the bloodthirsty villainess herself, Toga.

Of course, this isn’t really R2D2, but it should be interesting to see who this villain is and what similarities it may share with its Star Wars doppelganger! With the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front inching ever closer, it’s clear that the heroes of both Class 1-A, and the world, are seriously going to have their hands full facing off against what may very well be the biggest threat they’ve ever encountered.

What do you think is the deal with this Star Wars inspired villain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.