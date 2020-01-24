My Hero Academia Teases Class 1-A’s Sophomore Year

It’s hard to believe that My Hero Academia is still in its freshman year as Midoriya and the rest of his classmates are still attempting to find their paths to becoming professional heroes. With the recent chapters of the manga acting as the “quiet before the storm”, a new gigantic threat is looming before Class 1-A at UA Academy, and we aren’t sure that these freshman classmates will make it out alive. Through the original introduction of the League of Villains, to Stain, to All For One, to Overhaul, and many other villains following, Deku and his fellow young heroes have lost their innocence quickly and the future isn’t looking that much brighter at present.

As All Might speaks with Bakugo and young Midoriya about the past, detailing the quirk of his mentor Nana Shimura, the popular class of anime high schoolers re-unite following their rigorous work studies to enjoy some down time while sharing conversation over some much needed food. Deku takes the opportunity to sit back and reflect on all that has happened to him so far, amazed that not only is their freshman year nearly complete, but that he is in fact studying at UA Academy!

Midoriya has come a long way since the first episode, a despondent kid with no quirk to call his own. Obviously, since that time, he has grown by leaps and bounds, achieving the dream he had of not only on his way to becoming a professional hero, but the aspiring “Symbol of Peace” to take the reins from All Might. With their upcoming Sophomore Year will surely come new challenges, as the Paranormal Liberation Front led by the League of Super Villains is awaiting to spring forth on the world. With nearly 100,000 members strong, UA Academy is going to be in a fight for their lives this time.

