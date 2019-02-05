‘My Hero Academia’ Goes Viral After Appearing on a College Exam

My Hero Academia has become one of anime’s biggest series, and it looks like the title is liable to pop up anywhere. After all, it seems a favorite Class 1-A student found his way to one college, and the hero-in-training has impressed fans to say the least. After all, the hero has secured a viral tweet to his name, and all it took was a little bit of science.

Recently, a Twitter user named Maya Nunez got the anime fandom buzzing with a hilarious look at a college exam of theirs. As you can see below, their professor for General Chemistry II went full otaku for a recent practice problem exam guide, and it is all about My Hero Academia.

My college professor is better than yours #bnha pic.twitter.com/rN3BytTvBr — 🍓 maya nunez 🍓 (@WorthlessRogue) February 1, 2019

“Shouto Todoroki is a character from My Hero Academia with the power to control both fire and ice. The only drawback of his blatantly overpowered ability is that the right side of his body will start to freeze if he’s using his ice power for too long and he’s being too smug to use his fire powers,” the question reads.

“After fighting a villain for 10 minutes, he realizes that his right side has accumulated 15.3 kg of ice, at which point he decides to get over his daddy issues and starts to use his fire powers to melt said ice. If he wanted to completely melt the ice and subsequently evaporate the water, because no one wants to fight in a soggy uniform, how much heat would it take?”

After sharing some video proof of the exam question, anime fans have flocked the post with their own anime-centric science queries. After all, netizens want to know how much force All Might really uses when he hits out a Detroit Smash, and that isn’t even to bring up Uraraka’s gravity defying powers. All of Class 1-A goes against the grain when it comes to physics and science, but that’s no surprise. In a world of quirk, these students are at the top of the game, so why wouldn’t they go beyond in all things?

