My Hero Academia Just Nodded to Yet Another Dabi Theory

My Hero Academia fans know how to make some convincing theories, and a number of them have come true over the years. For instance, a few about Dabi have come out right in the past few months, and it seems more are on the way. And this time, it seems creator Kohei Horikoshi picked an unexpected piece of speculation to turn canon.

After all, the character is rocking new duds, and the clothes are pretty hard to miss. His stylish makeover had fans buzzing weeks ago, and now, it seems their theory about Dabi being a fashionista was spot on.

The latest volume of My Hero Academia poked fun at the theory when it dropped in Japan the other day. Volume 34 ends with a sketch of Star and Stripe asking fans to look forward to the manga's next trade. And of course, she does so by teasing Dabi's sudden interest in fashion. "In the next vol Ume, Dabi has started to take an interest in fashion?! Look forward to it," she shares.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to react to this jab since it does acknowledge a theory the community backs. If you look back to the start of the final act, fans will see Dabi has ditched his black trench coat for an airier look. The villain is shown rocking dark pants and a loose white button-up that exposes his chest. The outfit looks like it came from a K-pop music video, and Dabi suits the makeover perfectly. Given its fashionable style, netizens were quick to question whether Dabi was actually into fashion after his makeover went public, and the joke stuck around. And now, it seems the team behind My Hero Academia is putting its stamp of approval on the silly theory.

What do you think of this hilarious little nod? Do you like Dabi's latest outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Atsushi101X