My Hero Academia Sees a Surprising Villain Switch Sides

My Hero Academia is celebrating the new year by releasing its latest manga chapter a few days earlier than normal, with the tale of the Final Arc seeing the heroes and the villains still at one another's throats. While the main fight might continue to focus on All For One's avatar, Shigaraki, squaring off against One For All's wielder, Deku, the war is taking place on many fronts and one particular avenue has given readers the return of a big villain who is now working on the side of the angels.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 377, you might want to steer clear as we'll be steering into some serious spoiler territory.

While the battles of the Final Arc have mostly revolved around the heroes and villains trading physical blows with one another, the antagonist known as Skeptic has pretty much gone unchallenged. The villain, who was originally part of the Re-Destro's Meta Liberation Army and was then rolled into the Paranormal Liberation Army under Shigaraki's command, is a hacker that spends the majority of this chapter attempting to take down the technology and defenses of UA Academy. With the school's tech helping to stop Shigaraki from accessing his full power, Skeptic's hacking is a major tool for All For One's forces.

Before he can fully overtake UA Academy's Command Center, he runs into a familiar face on the digital landscape as La Brava, the sidekick to Gentle Criminal who first appeared e in the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, has returned and is seemingly working for the heroes to help her partner in crime. Revealing herself to Skeptic, the young hacker reveals her motives as well:

"It took a while, but you finally showed yourself. Hunting you down was no walk in the park! But nuffin's too much for me, cuz this is all for Gentle's sake!"

Gentle Criminal has yet to return following his defeat at the hands of Deku, not considered a threat in the same vein as the likes of Shigaraki or Overhaul but presenting a unique challenge for the young heroes of Class 1-A all the same.

What do you think of La Brava's return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.