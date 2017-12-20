Did You Catch This Painful ‘My Hero Academia’ Throwback?

The third season of My Hero Academia is one of the most anticipated releases of 2018, and that’s because it had such a great lead up to it with everything that happened in the second season.

One fan has even gone back through the “U.A. Sports Festival” arc and caught an incredibly through callback to an earlier event in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amidst the impressively animated fight between Midoriya and Todoroki, there was a hidden callback to Uraraka’s emotional bout with Bakugo. Spotted by Reddit user l_lawliot, a gif (which you can find here) showcased how one of Midoriya’s strikes on Todoroki mirrored how Uraraka managed to touch Bakugo.

The Sports Festival was filled with all sorts of emotional moments in the series and that certainly was not limited to Uraraka’s fight with Bakugo. Although she was ultimately overpowered, it was not before managed to make an impression on fans as she fought as bravely as she could.

If you eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it revealed a new an image teasing the season during its official announcement as well. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.