‘My Hero Academia’ Goes Plus Ultra With its Latest Episode’s Animation

My Hero Academia brought the Provisional Hero License Exam to a close, but not before debuting some stunningly animated work with Todoroki and Shiketsu’s Inasa Yoarashi.

As the two of them fought each other rather than the attacking Gang Orca, the fight resulted in an impressive animated moment as the two of them used their quirks while on the ground.

The Rescue Exercise of the Hero License Exam already had the odds against Midoriya and the others as it has been made harder following the loss of All Might as the Symbol of Peace in order to turn out stronger heroes. Todoroki faced even more troubles as he and Shiketsu’s Yoarashi began to fight each other instead of fighting Gang Orca. The two of them now outright hate one another, and after an exploration as to why revealing their troubled past, this leads to the two of them failing to stop Gang Orca.

But after being subdued by Gang Orca and his “henchmen,” the two of them quickly realized their major mistake and were determined to stop Gang Orca by any means necessary. The two of them, prone and injured, used their quirks to the best of their ability to trap Gang Orca in a pillar of flame.

It was this animated moment that shook fans as the two of their determinations led to a supreme level of teamwork as Todoroki’s flame made the strength of Yoarashi’s wind and they were able to successfully stop Gang Orca in his tracks. Although he was prepared for it, he was still impressed by their late teamwork. Though Gang Orca said the damage had already been done.

Reddit user Orangew00d shared a comparison between the anime version of this moment versus Horikoshi’s original drawings in the manga and it’s impressive how much the anime nails the emotion.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.