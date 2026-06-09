Crunchyroll’s Surprise Fantasy Hit Returns With Anticipated New Release Ahead of Season 2

2026 kicks off with the exciting Winter 2026 lineup, which includes the return of major series such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3, Hell’s Paradise Season 3, and many more series. Additionally, several new anime series also made their debut, including the action fantasy, Sentenced to Be a Hero. The anime premiered on January 3rd, 2026, on Crunchyroll and captured fans’ attention with its spectacular animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime is based on a light novel written by Rocket Shoukai and illustrated by Mephisto. The novel began serializing in 2021, and a year later, it was also adapted into a manga illustrated by Natsumi Inoue. Following the anime debut, it quickly climbed through the ranks and became one of the best series of the year.

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The anime is not only highly rated but also offers a lot of unique concepts, which makes it stand out from the rest. Not long after the season finale, the anime was renewed for a Season 2, which has yet to share its release window. In an interview with Anime News Network, the author and illustrator discuss the story, the inspiration behind it, and the anime.

What Is Sentenced to Be a Hero About?

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The story has a unique outlook on the role of a her “hero” as it’s something given only to those who have committed the most heinous crimes. There’s no worse punishment in the world than to serve in the military as a hero in an endless war against the Demon Lords. Not only that, but the convicts are not allowed to die, and even if they do, they will be resurrected over and over again. The process of resurrection is gruesome, as it forces a soul straight out of hell and puts it back into its corpse, which costs a significant toll in a hero’s memory and sense of self.

The story centers around Xylo Forbartz, the former head of the Order of the Holy Knight, who leads a penal unit of deplorales fighting on the front lines of the war. He faces the worst imaginable fate after being convicted of killing a goddess. Just when he lost all hope after becoming a hero, he meets Teoritta, a powerful weapon that will help him take revenge on those who ruined his life. The protagonist makes a pact with the goddess and embarks on an arduous journey full of war and bloodshed.

While the anime’s first season ends on a major cliffhanger, Xylo’s journey will continue in the sequel, where he will face several challenges. Although the author doesn’t reveal any spoilers, he urges fans to continue watching the story and follow the characters’ journey.

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