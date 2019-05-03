My Hero Academia Creator Shares Playful Toga Sketch

My Hero Academia recently celebrated the release of its 23rd volume in Japan, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has celebrated the occasion with a playful new sketch. The star of the newest sketch might take fans by surprise as it shifts the focus away from the series’ heroes to fan-favorite villain Toga, but Horikoshi is only showing more of the League of Villains just as he has over the course of the latest villain-centric arc.

This sketch shows off a playful Toga jumping in rain puddles while showing off a “2” and “3” for the 23rd volume of the series. It’s an adorable look for such a not-adorable character. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toga has gotten a much larger focus in the latest arc of the series as the League of Villains have been fighting with a new villain faction – The Meta Liberation Army. We’ve seen more of Shigaraki’s past, and the latest chapters have shown more of Toga’s tragic villain origin. Without realizing it, fans have been witness to a different side of the League of Villains. It’s almost as if Horikoshi is preparing fans for either a larger villain focus soon, or for a more emotionally resonant clash between the heroes and villains.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!