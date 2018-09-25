‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Tokoyami’s Best Power Yet

My Hero Academia‘s latest chapter continues on the training exercise with Class 1-B, and last chapter Tokoyami ran into trouble with 1-B’s Shihai Kuroiro, whose quirk allowed him to travel through black objects.

In order to fight back this technique, Tokoyami unveiled his new special move, the Black Fallen Angel.

With this move, Tokoyami wraps the always floating Dark Shadow in his cloak and has the shadow wrap its arms around him. When Tokoyami spreads out both of their arms, this gives Tokoyami the ability to fly. With Dark Shadow wrapped in his cloak, it will always be protected with a little darkness to boot.

Tokoyami got the idea from his work with the pro hero Hawks, and it’s revealed that Tokoyami has worked with him during both stages of the hero internships. The second time around, Hawks saw how much Tokoyami had improved and decided to give him a little advice.

Tokoyami had been growing in strength and trying to make up for his weakness almost out of spite for Hawks, who had constantly left him behind during their work together, but Hawks emphasized that Tokoyami should strengthen his bird qualities. He tells Tokoyami that he’s a bird and thus shouldn’t be confined to the ground, and Tokoyami uses this as inspiration to develop the new move.

The last update Tokoyami received was his new ability to don his Dark Shadow like a beastly armor in order to better cover his short range weaknesses, and this improvement strengthens one of Dark Shadow’s weaknesses as well as now he can use it even in broad daylight.

Black Fallen Angel helps Tokoyami save Aoyama during the exercise, but the fight with Class 1-B isn’t over yet as now it’s Yaoyorozu’s turn to deal with 1-B’s plan. Class 1-B has proven themselves to be a challenge this arc, and it’s going to be tough for Class 1-A to succeed unscathed.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.