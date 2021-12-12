My Hero Academia Unveils the Invisible Girl’s Real Face, Finally

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 337 below! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been one devastating reveal after another as both the heroes and villains are getting ready for the final war of the series. But as they ready themselves for what’s coming next, some major long awaited revelations are shaking the heroes to the core. This includes the much anticipated reveal of the traitor that has been feeding the villains information about U.A. Academy all this time. Not only that, but some even bigger reveals came soon after.

After a bait-and-switch seemed to implicate that Hagakure was the traitor to the heroes, it was soon revealed and confirmed in the previous chapter that the real traitor was actually Yuga Aoyama. Hagakure herself was caught in the middle of all of these major twists and reveals, however, as she was the one that first discovered Aoyama was feeding information to All For One. As all of the chaotic emotions continue to unfold with the newest chapter of the series, another long awaited reveal takes place with the full unveiling of Toru Hagakure’s face.

Chapter 337 of the series picks up right after Hagakure runs to get Izuku Midoriya and he finds out that Aoyama is the real traitor. He hesitates to make his move as he comes to grips with the reality of the situation, but Aoyama panics and soon tries to strike Izuku with a navel laser. Hagakure steps in to block it and deflect it, but in order to do so she needs to take the blast with her entire body. As a result, her body starts to smoke and her invisibility (that usually has her body reflecting light off of it) starts to fade away.

It’s an emotional reveal as Hagakure wants to know the truth of why Aoyama did what he did, and she breaks down in tears while doing so. This time, however, we finally get a full look at her face but it’s a much more distressing face than fans might have ever wanted to see. It’s definitely a harsh reveal given that we’ve been waiting so long, but it’s also yet another confirmation that Hagakure has been innocent this entire time as well.

