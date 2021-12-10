My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Deku’s Toughest Choice Yet

Midoriya has been preparing for his rematch with Shigaraki ever since the War Arc came to a close, readying himself for the battle that might very well be his last as he continues to master the Quirk known as One For All. Before this rematch takes place however, the Shonen series of My Hero Academia has thrown the young hero a major curveball via the reveal of Class 1-A’s traitor that has been hiding within UA Academy’s midst.

Warning. If you aren’t caught up with My Hero Academia’s manga, you might want to turn back now as we’ll be dviing into some major spoiler territory for those who only follow the anime series.

As was revealed in Chapter 336, the traitor in Class 1-A was none other than Aoyama, the flashy young hero who is able to expel a laser blast from his navel. Working on behalf of All For One in order to keep his parents safe, the nefarious villain had granted Aoyama his Quirk, having been born without one but wanting nothing more than to become a hero himself. Further extrapolating on his betrayal, Aoyama confesses that he was the one responsible for giving the villains their location during the “Forest Training Camp Arc,”:

“I always wanted to feel equal. At UA Academy and then, in the forest, each time I led them to us. Do you hear me, Midoriya? I am a despicable villain.”

Of course, Aoyama doesn’t seem to be entirely evil, but rather, is a young hero that has been placed in an impossible situation, which leads to the question of how Deku should handle this moving forward. Should he fight his former friend or turn him over to the authorities as the world falls apart thanks to All For One’s plans? Needless to say, Izuku has quite the difficult position to mull over, not even taking into account that a battle is looming that will pit him against both All For One and Shigaraki for the fate of hero society.

What fate do you think should befall Aoyama? Do you foresee Deku forgiving his friend for his transgressions? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.