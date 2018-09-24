‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Twice’s Terrifying Backstory

For a character meant to be a gag villain, Twice has become one a favorite in My Hero Academia. The baddie endeared audiences with his quirky behavior, but it was just a matter of time until his past came to light.

Now, fans know how Twice became the villain they’ve come to know, and it seems his split personality came about over a truly tragic event.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia put out its latest episode, and the update did a lot. Not only did “A Season for Encounters” bring the Big 3 into play at U.A. Academy, but it broke down Twice’s origins as well.

The episode began with Twice waking up, watching civilians from his hovel. As he continues his days, fans get a better insight into the villain’s psyche, but things shake up when Twice is assaulted by the voices within his head. The man has to dodge into an alley to put on his mask, an accessory which he says keeps him from splitting into two.

“In the past, I was one of those who had fun making mischief,” Twice explains after a moment, nodding to all the other villains out prowling in All Might’s absence.

“My Quirk is Twice. It’s a simple power that turns one thing into two. I can make a clone of myself, and then make clones from the clone. I can make a full team of just myself,” he continued.

“I made my clones do everything, and I was the king of all of us. But the mes weren’t satisfied with me being the king. I was almost killed by myself.”

According to Twice, he was tied up in a room with his many clones for more than a week as they fought over who was real or not. His clone would bleed like any other human, only turning to pulp after they died. The chaotic event became too much for Twice, and the week-long standoff ended in a massacre.

“In the end, we killed each other and disappeared. Ever since, I haven’t been able to be certain that I’m the real one. I don’t know anymore.”

As fans know now, this backstory is what prompted Twice to develop the inner voice he splits his personality with. The duller voice present is the man Twice was before the massacre, and the other is an amalgamation of who his clones represented. So, it looks like there is a lot more to Twice’s neurotic behavior than anyone expected from a presumed gag villain.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.