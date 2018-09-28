‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Box Office Tops ‘The Predator’, ‘Nun’

My Hero Academia has finally made it to the big screen. Earlier this summer, the fan-favorite franchise made its theatrical debut in Japan, and Funimation has brought the feature overseas. And, so far, it looks like My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is going PLUS ULTRA at the U.S. box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, My Hero Academia is swinging into the weekly box office rankings. The anime’s film has only screened for two days in select cinemas, but its daily screenings are bringing in the cash. So far, My Hero Academia has brought in $1,855,040 over its two days. On Tuesday, the film raked in a cool $947,636 before Wednesday broke in with $907,404.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looking at the numbers, My Hero Academia is pulling ahead of some big-name films for Wednesday. In fact, anime feature has come ahead of The Predator and The Nun to name a few. Still, the latter two titles have outgrossed the anime feature thanks to their longer, widespread run in the U.S.

For fans, this box office haul is an impressive one. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has racked up positive reviews from critics and audiences in Japan for some time. Now, the feature is stepping into the western market, and it is doing so on par with giants like Dragon Ball Super. In fact, when Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ came into U.S. theaters, it racked up $1.8+ million on its first weekend. Not only has My Hero Academia come out on top of that, but it has done so without a weekend pull yet. So, you can see why fans are eager to hear the anime’s box office total in the states.

So, have you seen this long-awaited movie yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! You can find the synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”