‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Shares Colorful New Posters

My Hero Academia is charging through its biggest year ever, and it’s not over yet. With a hit anime and manga pushing the series forward, Izuku Midoriya could not be in a better place. So, it seems the team behind the anime’s first film is happy to celebrate the hero in some new artwork.

Over on Twitter, the official page for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes shared some special new art for the movie. According to the post, the artwork was done specifically for the film’s Plus Ultra edition Blu-ray and DVD.

“Character designer Umakoshi Yoshihiko drew down 13 characters [for the special edition],” the post writes. “In addition, it will contain a bonus disc and a special booklet. The Plus Ultra version has super luxurious benefits!”

As you can see above, the art penned by Umakoshi looks as good as any before. To the left, fans can find a still of the movie’s Class 1-A stars teaming up with Melissa Shield. Izuku is seen leading the pack with a special accessory glove bolstering his punches, and the other students look properly fired up. Even Mineta looks plenty energetic, but that could be because the boy has spotted a pretty girl just off screen.

The second piece of artwork focuses on the film’s brief flashbacks. Fans are shown an image of All Might in his youth along with his partner David Shield. The characters are posing in front of one of David’s high-tech getaway cars, and All Might looks like a true Symbol of Peace with his cocked stance.

According to reports, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will set this special Blu-ray and DVD bundle out in February 2019. At this time, no U.S. release date for the film’s home video has been released.

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”