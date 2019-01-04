‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Takes Top Anime Spot in 2018 U.S. Box Office

2018 was a great year for anime releases, and this definitely includes how well anime performed in the box office in the United States despite many of them only getting limited releases.

Unsurprisingly, My Hero Academia‘s debut film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, performed the best out of the anime film releases with a grand total of $5.7 million over its limited release.

Box Office Mojo (via ANN) recently released the list of the top film grosses in the United States and Canada, and although anime films don’t break into the list until 150 (out of 839) it’s impressive considering many of these were limited releases rather than a full rollout many domestic films get.

For example, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes breaks into the list at 149, and the second highest is Mary and the Witch’s Flower at 186 with $2.4 million. These two films are the only anime films in the list before the 200s, unfortunately, with the third highest being the limited re-release of Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke at 212 with a $1.4 million gross.

Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes became the tenth highest grossing anime film ever, outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie with ComicBook.com.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is officially slated to release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 26, and is officially described as such:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

