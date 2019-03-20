‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Digital Copies Now Available

My Hero Academia stands as one of shonen’s biggest franchises these days, but the wait for its first film is filing down. In a matter of days, fans will be able to get the anime’s first movie on home video, but digital fans are ahead of the curve.

You know, since fans can nab My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on digital already. Isn’t that just PLUS ULTRA??

If you head to sites like Vudu or Amazon, you will be able to check out the film’s digital copy ASAP. Vudu is shopping around its digital HD copy of the anime for $12.99 and there is a rental option that will become available date. Right now, the film’s digital copies are only open for purchase, but that will fit in fine with most fans.

Over on Amazon, the site’s Prime Video section is selling the digital copy for $12.99. You can also nab the film’s physical editions on Blu-ray and DVD if you want a hard copy, but those will not be shipped out until March 26.

Apple fans can also check out My Hero Academia: Two Heroes via iTunes. You can pick up a digital HD copy for $14.99 with a rental option coming in April similar to Vudu.

Want to know more about this critically acclaimed feature? You can check out the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below!

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Will you be picking up a copy of this film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

