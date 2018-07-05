‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ First Reactions Arrive Online

My Hero Academia fans at Anime Expo were treated to the world premiere of the first series movie, Two Heroes, and as one would expect, early impressions of the film are positive.

First reactions from those in attendance at the premiere are starting to go online, and the impression these reactions give off was that the movie was successful at setting out what it needed to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans reacted positively to different aspects of the movie, but the consensus for the reactions was that it definitely worth the wait in the Los Angeles heat. Read on to see what fans are saying about the film. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

@meganpeterscb

Comicbook.com’s own Megan Peters was on the scene for the premiere, and totally gives her approval on the film stating it’s “a near perfect movie.”

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes may be the best superhero film I have ever seen. I am floored. A near perfect movie. Wow. — Megan Peters: AX ? SDCC (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2018

@JessJMcCallum

Fans of Kirishima and Bakugo’s “friendship” (with imaginings of something more) will be glad to hear Twitter user @JessJMcCallum confirms that the popular “Kiribaku” ship is “strong” in the final movie:

The Kiribaku ship is so strong in the #MyHeroAcademia movie! (≧∇≦) — jintsuberry!? @ Anime Expo!! (@JessJMcCallum) July 5, 2018

@chapchae

Twitter user @chapchae puts their reaction into helpful bullet points, and seem to highlight a “lot of girls screamed, often” which further enforces the “Kiribaku” ship @JessJMcCallum mentions:

SPOILER-FREE ALL CAPS MY HERO ACADEMIA MOVIE REACTIONS:

• PROBABLY THE BEST MOVIE BASED ON A TV SHOW IVE EVER SEEN

• DEKU WATCHED IT WITH US AAAA

• I LOVE ALL MIGHT

• LOL AMERICA

• KATSUKI AND KIRISHIMA ARE PROBABLY MARRIED ???? A LOT OF GIRLS SCREAMED, OFTEN — k ? ? AX18 / AWM ? (@chapchae) July 5, 2018

@JayKloss03

Twitter user @JayKloss03 was so impressed by the movie that they can’t wait to see the film again when it officially premieres:

My Hero Academia movie was so perfect I’m so happy to have been one of the first two see it I’m definitely gonna see it in theaters again ???❤️❤️❤️❤️ @LaurMoor @AnimeExpo #MyHeroAcademia — Jeffrey Kloss (@JayKloss03) July 5, 2018

@YonkouProd

Twitter user @YonkouProd says My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is an “absolutely phenomenal movie” and is “shook” by its quality:

That was an absolutely phenomenal movie. Oh my goodness I am shook — YonkouProductions @ Anime Expo (@YonkouProd) July 5, 2018

@iwatodai

Twitter user @iwatodai didn’t even sleep before the film, and didn’t eat while waiting on it to premiere but was still absolutely floored by the movie in the end. They also can’t wait for its official release:

Oh my god, the #MyHeroAcademia movie was absolutely worth the zero sleep I got and the hours waiting in line with no food. It was amazing, I can’t wait to see it again in theaters! @animeexpo #AnimeExpo — claudia @ anime expo ‘18! (@iwatodai) July 5, 2018

@joltzzon

Twitter user @joltzzon says that everyone should go out and see My Hero Academia: Two Heroes when it officially releases:

Everyone should watch the My Hero Academia Two Heroes. It was fucking lit!! #AnimeExpo #MyHeroAcademia — @AX (@joltzzon) July 5, 2018

@_haruehiro

In the end, Twitter user @_haruehiro rounds out the main core of fans’ reactions by stating that the film was the most “epic anime movie ever.” Big words that the movie is sure to live up to when it finally releases.

My Hero Academia Two Heroes was the most fucking epic anime movie ever — hoe-kage? @AX (@_haruehiro) July 5, 2018

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.