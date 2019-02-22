‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Reveals Stunning Poster for Chinese Theatrical Run

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was well received by both critics and fans, and was a pretty strong first film for the franchise. The film went on to incredible success in both Japan and outside territories, and soon the film will be hitting China.

Preparing for its release in China this March, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes revealed a stunning new poster featuring a slick new look at Midoriya. You can see it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes became the 10th highest grossing anime film ever, outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie from ComicBook.com.

The film will be making its debut in China on March 15th, and celebrated the occasion with a slick new poster. It’s a CG take on Midoriya’s design, and highlights just how strong the design can be in other styles. Most importantly, it points out Midoriya’s brand-new arm accessory, which allowed him to use One For All at 100% for a limited time. It’s one of the many reasons fans of the series enjoyed the film. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will be making its home entertainment debut on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on March 26th, and is officially described as such:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!