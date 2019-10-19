My Hero Academia Dominates U.S. Graphic Novel Sales in September

My Hero Academia is more popular than ever in 2019, and that’s especially true for how the series has been received in the United States. Not only has the anime performed well among fans across the world, this has been reflected in manga sales which have dominated graphic novel lists for quite some time. It’s common to check any random month’s list of Top 20 sellers and find not only multiple entries for My Hero Academia, but have the series either take the top spot or land in the top three overall. This trend has definitely continued for September.

NPD BookScan has released their list of Top 20 graphic novel sales for September, and My Hero Academia has taken up six of the twenty spots. It also takes second place overall for Volume 21, which is doubly impressive when considering that this volume just released on October 1st, and the list only accounts for four days of sales.

Here’s the full breakdown of NPD BookScan’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novel character for September:

The Umbrella Academy vol. 3: Hotel Oblivion My Hero Academia vol. 21 They Called Us Enemy My Hero Academia vol. 1 Batman: Damned The Batman Who Laughs Hardcover The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! Dragon Ball Super vol. 6 Uzumaki Hardcover My Hero Academia vol. 20 My Hero Academia vol. 2 The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel Hardcover Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba vol. 8 Splatoon vol. 7 My Hero Academia vol. 3 The Way of the Househusband vol. 1 The Walking Dead Book 16 Hardcover Rusty Brown Hardcover Monstress vol. 4 My Hero Academia vol. 4

It’s still a surprise to see My Hero Academia‘s success being translated in book sales as well, and that goes to show that the original manga release is being enjoyed on the same widespread level as the anime. It’s an impressive feat for a series only five years old, but it seems manga is being more widely read as well. Series like Dragon Ball Super, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and even new debuts like The Way of the Househusband are getting their dues as well!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

