My Hero Academia Teases Aizawa’s Most Important Friendship

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes hasn’t just given us a brand new set of characters to learn about in the universe of UA Academy, but has also given us entirely new details about some of our old favorites. Specifically, Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, has been leading us on a trip to the past by exploring the future teacher during his time as a student himself at UA Academy. As Aizawa works together with his fellow classmates such as Present Mic, Loud Cloud, and Midnight, the latest chapter of Vigilantes shows us just what his most important friendship might be.

In this chapter, we see Aizawa learn an important lesson with regards to his quirk, specifically that it works best when he’s a part of a team. When Sensoji, another resident of UA Academy, decides to take things a bit too far and brings his explosive quirk into play against both Aizawa and Loud Cloud, the two pair up and manage to take him down thanks to a combination of their quirks. Eraserhead of course has the ability to temporarily erase others’ quirks and Loud Cloud manages to make good use of this fact with his cloud manipulation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later on in the chapter, Loud Cloud, Present Mic, and Aizawa all discuss the idea of forming their own superhero agency some day. With his friends at his side, Eraserhead saw the “sky beyond his glasses which seemed so vast and open”. It seems that Aizawa won’t have much time to dream as His Purple Highness has apparently been beaten down as the conclusion of the most recent chapter.

What do you think of the friendship between these young UA Academy future teachers? Have you been enjoying Vigilantes as much as the main My Hero Academia series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”