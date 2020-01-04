My Hero Academia Breaks Down Koichi’s True Charm

My Hero Academia‘s fan favorite spin-off has reached its final arc, and now its beginning to wrap together its various hanging plot threads. But as Vigilantes prepares to retire Koichi’s The Crawler persona, it’s begun to focus more on him as an individual rather than just the unlicensed hero he’s been pushing himself to be throughout the rest of the series. As he begins to feel content with the work he’s done over the three years of the series, now his better qualities are beginning to show to those around him as well.

Following a surprising confession from Makoto, she breaks down what those better qualities are in Chapter 68 of the series. Although it doesn’t sound like much, Makoto’s become a fan of how steady of a person Koichi is. He’s ordinary, but that constant ordinary nature is apparently what appeals to her the most.

As Makoto explains in the latest chapter of the spin-off series, she’s starting to look at what her future will look like. She’s wondering about her future family and life, and although she has no idea what that future will look like as the society around her could either reject or reward her. But no matter what her vision of the future is, she imagines Koichi as a steady constant in her life that will always be there to support her with a smile.

She wants him to be a partner to her in life and love because he’d always be supportive regardless of what happens, but it’s sort of a backhanded compliment. Although Koichi definitely is a steady person with a unruffled personality, he still tends to think little of himself. He’s happy with just getting any job he can following his retirement from vigilante work, but Makoto playing into this side of him might be a bad idea.

Now he finds himself in a surprising love triangle with Makoto and Pop Step, but Makoto’s probably not the person for Koichi. He needs someone to push him to feel greater about himself, and not just be used as a constant being of support. Although it’s his best quality, it’s not the best reason for a relationship.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, and you can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”