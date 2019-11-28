My Hero Academia Shows the Danger in Hero-less Areas

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes doesn’t just introduce us to a ton of new characters in the world of Izuku Midoriya and his Class 1-A buddies, but it also gives us new looks into the universe, including some of the darker sides of the city that the heroes patrol. However, the heroes can’t be everywhere at once and unfortunately, the civilians may suffer because of it. In the most recent chapter of the spin-off story, we witness first hand just what happens when the heroes are away and the villains are allowed to “play”.

While walking along the back streets of the city of Naruhata, a pair of young students unfortunately bump into two street level criminals who are unencumbered by the likes of the police and heroes alike. The villains of course are looking for an extortion payment, offering to “allow” the students to walk through “their” city for a price. Luckily for the students, one of them has a secret ace up their sleeve.

Calling in the “Hero who likes hearing his name pronounced properly”, Vigilantes top protagonist, The Crawler, arrives on the scene. With My Hero Academia: Vigilantes entering its final arc, it’s good to see the camera once again focused on the young hero, Koichi, as he employs his quirk that lets him slide across any surface. While the previous arc followed the story of Aizawa as he attempted to find himself at UA Academy years ago, snapping back to the present to once again follow the protagonists the story started with is a good roundabout.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”