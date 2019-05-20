My Hero Academia Voice Actress Pursuing Hiatus Following Cancer Diagnosis

Today, the anime fandom is sending all its love to one of Japan’s top voice actresses. Not long ago, an announcement went live confirming that Saki Ogasawara has been diagnosed with cancer, and the actress confirmed she will be going on hiatus in order to undergo treatment.

According to Ken Production (via ANN), the voice actress will be going on hiatus immediately. Ogasawara will halt all of her voice acting activities while she has surgery and undergoes further treatment.

The actress informed fans she was diagnosed with stage 1 tongue cancer back in April. Ogasawara says her condition was luckily detected at an early stage, so she plans to “devote herself to her treatment so that she can send out her voice to her fans again as soon as possible.”

For fans, they will recognize Ogasawara’s voice from anime series such as My Hero Academia and The Irregular at Magic High School. She voices Azusa in the latter series and plays Itsuka Kendo in My Hero Academia. The actress has also had roles in shows such as Girls und Panzer der Film, Heaven’s Memo Pad, and more.

