My Hero Academia Reveals Stunning Volume 25 Cover

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is currently underway, and it’s continuing to impress with the developments in each new episode. But the same can be said for the manga releases of the series, which continue to explore the intense after effects of All Might’s retirement following his fight with All For One. The ripples through the status quo have had a huge impact on villain world just as much as it has the heroes, and this was reflected with a recent arc focusing on Shigaraki and the growing influence of the League of Villains.

This arc gets its conclusion with the next volume of the series releasing in Japan, and thus the cover for Volume 25 features Shigaraki in all of his post-villain arc glory. It’s resulted in one stunning look for the next release, and the official My Hero Academia Twitter account shared a look at it for fans to bask in.

Volume 25 of the series is set to release on December 4th in Japan, and the cover reflects the moment in which Shigaraki truly becomes All For One’s successor. He and the League of Villains have had string of significant losses ever since losing All For One, and this recent arc had them going up against a new challenger, the Meta Liberation Army.

But rather than be defeated, the League of Villains grew stronger and Shigaraki blossomed to a terrifying new level of power. With an upgrade to his arsenal, a new army to command, and a strong roster of villains than ever, Shigaraki is poised to cause some real damage in the future. But this is all still continuing to unfold as new chapters are released.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.