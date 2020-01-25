My Hero Academia Reveals What Bakugo and Todoroki Have Been Doing

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season was one of the most intense for Izuku Midoriya’s hero journey so far. With the majority of Class 1-A getting their Provisional Hero Licenses and going out into the field for their very first work study as licensed heroes, the quartet of Izuku Midoriya, Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuya Asui have been changed pretty drastically in particular. But while their classmates are each going into the world as heroes, Bakugo and Todoroki have been held back following their huge exam failures.

When Season 4 began My Hero Academia gave us the brief update that the two of them have been going to remedial hero license classes, but the latest episode of the series revealed what they have been doing in particular as they head toward an arena to train under the pro hero Gang Orca, who gave them major trouble during the exam itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 78 of the series sees Midoriya and the others resume their lives at the U.A. Academy dorms, but Bakugo and Todoroki excuse themselves early because of their early lessons the next morning. Present Mic and All Might have been tasked with escorting the two of them to their lesson following the League of Villains’ open attack on Overhaul. While their last session was a lecture, this next one will be a tougher exercise.

It’s soon revealed that Bakugo and Todoroki have been attending these lessons with a few other select heroes who didn’t pass their exam either. As mentioned during the final of the Hero License Exam arc, the government is giving types like Bakugo and Todoroki several chances to pass with this remedial course endeavor.

Thanks to the expanding activity of the villains at large, and the loss of All Might as the symbol of peace, hero society can’t really afford to let potential heroes fail out of the system. They’ll need as many feet on the ground as they can have, so now it’s come to training these previous failures at a more intense degree than the others in order to quickly catch them up to their peers. This is surely something that has weighed down on Bakugo and Todoroki, and they’ll be working hard on their end too to become licensed heroes themselves.

Ready to finally see more of Bakugo and Todoroki? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.