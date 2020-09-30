My Hero Academia: If Shigaraki Dies, Who Should Inherit All For One?

With the Paranormal Liberation War in full swing in My Hero Academia, Shigaraki and Deku have been fighting one another like never before, and with a number of heroes and villains having died already, we have to wonder who would be next in line for All For One if the creepy head of the League of Villains were to fall! In the latest installment of the manga, a big name hero might have bit the dust, and it seems as if Shigaraki might be on the chopping block considering how angry Deku has been during the battle. Who would you want to see inherit All For One on the villain's side of things should Shigaraki die? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

Toga Perhaps one of the fan favorite villains in My Hero Academia is Toga, the deliciously evil young girl who holds a crush for Deku and has the ability to transform into a target should she get the chance to take their blood. With the Paranormal Liberation War seeing the death of Twice at the hands of Hawks, Toga has a serious axe to grind and considering her "relationship" with Midoriya, we think she'd make for the perfect inheritor of All For One should Shigaraki die.

Dabi The mysterious Dabi remains a threat to be reckoned with, as many fans believe that the flame wielding antagonist might be related to the current number one hero of Endeavor and his son, Shoto Todoroki. Following his insane battle against Hawks, after the number two hero had killed Twice, we could only begin to imagine how much stronger his Quirk would become if he were to inherit the power boosting abilities that are inherent in All For One.

Gigantomachia The literal largest member of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Gigantomachia is currently tearing up the battlefield of the current War Arc, and should he inherit All For One, he would be pretty much unstoppable. Though this giant antagonist isn't the smartest member of the League of Villains, mostly being used predominantly as muscle for the group. Class 1-A is currently attempting to bring Gigantomachia down, but many fans believe that there will be more than a few casualties before they are able to, with Deku's mother seen as a prime victim!

Dr. Garaki Dr. Garaki isn't a power house by any stretch of the imagination when it comes to his physicality, but his mind is perhaps the most dangerous weapon in the League of Villains' roster. Understanding the Quirk of All For One perhaps better than those who inherit it, the mad scientist of the villains' side is clearly aiming to change the world in order to be more beneficial to what he can do using science. Garaki yet lives during the latest arc, so anything is possible!