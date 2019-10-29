My Hero Academia: 5 Characters Who Will Probably Die

My Hero Academia fans all have their favorite characters, and they would do a lot to protect those people from harm. From Izuku to Inko and even Toga, each character has a favorite whether they are good or bad. Of course, fans are always nervous their character might be the next to die as My Hero Academia has killed off its share of heroes. And as you can probably guess, there are plenty of theories circulating about who will hit the chopping block next.

Of course, I am one of these people. As a mega-fan of My Hero Academia, there are always people I keep a close eye on in battle. While the series may not be trigger happy nowadays, My Hero Academia is certainly not shy about killing characters off when need be. Now, I think it is time we started talking about which characters will probably bite it before My Hero Academia ends, so you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below:

Mineta: To start on a lighter note, it seems like poor Mineta is the first on the list. The character may be a young hero-in-training, but his personality has been a point of contention since the start. Like so many manga before it, Mineta has become the perverted side character who creeps women out as well as men. While the series has given a bit of character development to Mineta, it has not been enough to level up the Class 1-A clown to star status, so there’s nothing keeping him from being offed down the line.

Endeavor: If a Pro Hero were to go out in a blaze of glory, there is little doubt it would be the Flame Hero. These days, the man is trying to redeem himself after sullying his reputation with fans and family. While the redemption arc is going so-so with fans, it seems to much to leave Endeavor on the table for the League of Villains. As the current Number One, Endeavor’s death would mark serious progress for the baddies without going too far too fast, so fans will see how the Flame Hero fares in the future.

Hawks: For manga readers, you will likely know where this big prediction is going. The series has put the up-and-coming hero in a hard place all thanks to his double agent status. Hawks is working for the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army to get information for the Pro Heroes on the side. This tricky balance will be hard to keep, and one wrong slip could spell the death for Hawks.

All For One: With so many series, you don’t get to an end without killing the big villain. Shigaraki has become this in many ways, but the overall title still goes to All For One. The notorious villain has threatened the world for decades, and he’s proven his ability to fight despite his physical health. A final battle seems destined for All For One, and it would be a miracle if he made it out alive.

All Might: If there is one character My Hero Academia needs, it is All Might. Izuku still needs to become someone capable of being the Symbol of Peace, but All Might is already there. To lead his protege forward, All Might has more to do, but there is reason to be nervous about what happens after. Time after time, comic series have killed off mentors and father figures to further a hero’s journey. My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi is also a big fan of Star Wars, and given the death of Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s no telling how the artist may have been influenced by George Lucas!

So, did any of these characters make your list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.