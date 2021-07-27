My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Announces Theme Song Performers

✖

The third movie in the My Hero Academia, World Heroes Mission, is set to be one of the biggest adventures for Class 1-A to date, not just featuring our favorite young heroes, but also including the professional heroes of the world of UA Academy that will be lending a hand to battle an insane new villain collective. With the film set to release in Japan early next month, the upcoming movie has revealed the performers of its new theme song, which, based on the previous songs from the Shonen franchise, is sure to be quite the banger.

The upcoming movie will see the Three Musketeers, aka Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo, attempting to take on a new villainous cult known as Humarize, which sees Quirks as curses on mankind that must be eliminated. With Deku seemingly framed for mass murder, the movie will be throwing a glut of new villains, and heroes, that will be added to the mythos of Kohei Horikoshi's popular anime franchise. With the fifth season of the series about to dive into the My Villain Academia Arc, prepping to finish the Endeavor Agency Arc, it will be interesting to see how the events of this upcoming movie will impact the television series.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the news that the band Asian Kung-Fu Generation will be producing a new theme for My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission in the form of "Flowers," with the band having a deep history within the medium of anime over the years:

A new insert song “Flowers” by ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION has been announced for MHA: World Heroes’ Mission Movie! pic.twitter.com/VqBeq04Iev — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 26, 2021

For those who might be unfamiliar with the band, Asian Kung-Fu Generation has worked on anime series including the likes of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Bleach, Fullmetal Alchemist, and many more. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, we would imagine that fans of the superhero series won't be waiting long for it to hit theaters, as the previous entry, Heroes Rising, was released in the West two months following its landing in Japan.

