‘My Hero Academia’ Gets A ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Makeover

Yu-Gi-Oh! is series with such an expansive card games, it has featured many kinds of monster types across various genres. One famous type is the Elemental Hero type, which one fan realized was perfectly fit for a My Hero Academia makeover.

Going the extra mile, one fan has created a full set of My Hero Academia inspired Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and the results worked much better than anyone would have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist Amanda Lapalme has created these My Hero Academia inspired Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, and it includes such cool spins like Elemental Hero Neos Allus as Izuku Midoriya, Elemental Hero Kid as Ochaco Uraraka, Elemental Hero Absolute Zero as Shoto Todoroki among many others.

Interested fans wanting to purchase prints of these cards, along with a holographic shine to complete the illusion can go to their site at the following link. With both a fully printed front and back for each one, this is certainly a work of fan-art that has gone above and beyond.

It definitely gets you wondering what a My Hero Academia card game would play like, that’s for sure.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the series was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime series were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” was more focuses on deadly games of chance with horrible consequences. It’s a darker season of the series featuring many changes from the series’ identity later on.