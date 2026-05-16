My Hero Academia’s Toga Reflects on The Anime: “The Most Difficult Scene I’ve Ever Experienced”

My Hero Academia might have released the final episode of its anime months ago, but the Studio BONES production had one more surprise for fans earlier this month. To help fully adapt the shonen superhero manga series, the production house created an epilogue episode that highlights one element that diehard fans have been waiting to see. My Hero Academia: More hinted at the romantic future for Deku and Ochaco, as the pair seemingly got the ball rolling on the relationship that fans had been dying to see. While this story focused on the heroes, one villain returned from the grave, and the antagonist’s voice actor talked about the hardest part of her time with the series.

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In a new interview, Toga’s voice actor, Misato Fukuen, confirmed that the most difficult scene for her to record for My Hero Academia took place in the fifth season of the anime adaptation. Specifically, the strenuous scene was a part of the battle between Toga and Chitose Kizuki that saw the blood-drinking villain scoring a victory, but having to deal with her own past. “It was the most difficult I’ve ever experienced in my voice acting career. Toga doesn’t want to show her feelings or the pain she’s suffered. I wanted the viewers to understand that Toga is also a victim, so I wanted to make her feel sorry for me, but I didn’t know what to do because I thought Toga-chan would say no.”

Toga’s Final Send-Off

Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17

Despite dying during her fight against Uravity, Toga managed to make one final appearance before permanently saying goodbye to Hero Society. Specifically, since the villain’s blood had mixed with Ochaco’s, the former member of the League of Villains wanted nothing more, even in death, than to have Uravity finally be in a relationship with Izuku Midoriya. In the epilogue, “More,” anime viewers witness the blood drinker giving Ochaco a final goodbye as the gravity-manipulating crime fighter finally gets things started with her long-time crush. To date, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t expressed an interest in returning to My Hero Academia with a sequel and/or spin-off, so “More” is most likely the final time we’ll see Toga in action.

At present, Studio BONES has yet to confirm if the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will return for a third season following its second season finale earlier this year. While Toga never appeared in this side story, various heroes and villains from Hero Society’s past are set to appear if the anime adaptation continues to follow its source material. Another possible return for the shonen franchise is with a fifth movie for My Hero Academia, as the fourth film of the series, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not confirmed to be the series last. Even if the main series never releases any new anime projects, its legacy will remain for years to come.

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Via Oricon