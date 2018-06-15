‘My Hero: One’s Justice’ Contains a Major Anime Spoiler

My Hero Academia fans have wanted a video game featuring their favorite characters, and they’ll soon get their wish as the anime prepares to make the jump with My Hero: One’s Justice.

But with the addition of Himiko Toga and her abilities in game, My Hero: One’s Justice unwittingly carries a major spoiler about the nature of her Quirk that has yet to be revealed in the anime itself. Read on only if you want to know!

Thanks to the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo, more gameplay of the game has been revealed and in Himiko Toga’s case (which can be seen here), her main abilities reflect her Quirk, in that she can transform into the other characters and use their abilities mid-battle.

While her Quirk was guessed by many anime fans, it’s still a key point revelation in a later arc of the series. All that’s been shown in the anime so far is Toga drawing blood from Uraraka and trying to do the same to Tsuyu. Fans were wondering why she needed to draw their blood, but that’s how Toga’s Quirk works actually. She can completely replicate her appearance by consuming their blood.

Her Quirk’s not invincible as the gameplay for My Hero: One’s Justice seems to indicate as she can only copy appearances (even down to voice), but she cannot copy a hero’s personality or abilities. This may not feel like a major spoiler for now, and the problem will most likely be resolved in the anime before One’s Justice releases in October, but the spoiler is out there.

My Hero One’s Justice is scheduled to release in October for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.