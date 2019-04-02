‘My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU’ Announces English Dub

Wataru Watari’s My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected spawned a highly popular romantic comedy anime series in both 2013 and 2015, and soon the series will be returning for its much anticipated third season. But something fans have been hoping the series would announced has been pretty elusive as the series never quite got an English dub.

Thankfully, that will soon change as Sentai Filmworks has announced that they have licensed My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU for an English dub release.

#AprilTruth: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU dub is coming… (promise) pic.twitter.com/DIrD9WCHVd — Sentai 💚 Filmworks (@SentaiFilmworks) April 2, 2019

Unfortunately, there is not much information as to the cast or release window for the English dub release of the series. But fans have been wanting an English dub release for quite some time. Many of them lost faith that it would happen as the second season of the series ended quite some time ago, so this is definitely great news for those who have been holding out hope for this long.

If you want to check out the series now, the series is currently only available in its Japanese language release with English subtitles. This would be the perfect time to do so as the third season of the series is on the way. The second season ends on a huge cliffhanger, however, and that’s something that will most likely sting regardless of the language you experience the series with.

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012. The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced.

The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and HIDIVE. and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”

