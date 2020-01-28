My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Confirms Release Date

2020’s packed with just as many big anime returns as we had last year, and if they are anything like 2019’s releases, it’s going to be a huge year. While the Winter 2020 anime season is well underway, the next wave of anime coming in the Spring season is already on the horizon. Meaning that one of the big returns we’ll be seeing as part of this wave is the third, and final season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. After announcing last year that it would be released in the Spring season, now it’s been confirmed for an April 9th release in Japan.

The official Twitter account for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU revealed that the third season (officially titled as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU -The End-) will officially premiere on April 9th in Japan, and there will be a special presentation for the new season during AnimeJapan 2020 on March 21st as well.

The original light novel series written Wataru Watari (with illustrations provided by Ponkan8) came to an end last year, so this final season will serve to adapt the last couple of novels left to go. It has been previously confirmed that the final season of the series will run for 12 episodes in total, and feature returning director from the second season, Kei Oikawa, for studio feel. Keiichiro Ochi returns from the second season to supervise the scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka will be returning as character designer.

The series’ voice cast has been confirmed to return as well with Takuya Eguchi as Hachiman Hikigaya, Saori Hayami as Yukino Yukinoshita, Nao Toyama as Yui Yuigahama, and Ayane Sakura as Iroha Isshiki all coming back for the third season. There’s a hope that the AnimeJapan presentation will provide another look at this final season as we haven’t seen much of a concrete look at the new anime beyond a short teaser trailer released months ago. But at least there’s now an end to the wait in sight!

Are you excited to see how it all ends for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU? Who do you think Hachiman will end up with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!