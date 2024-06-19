Nancy Mackenzie, Marge Simpson's Latin American Actress, Dies at 81

Today, fans of The Simpsons are mourning the loss of one of their own. Reports have confirmed Nancy Mackenzie, the Latin American dub actress for Marge Simpson, has passed away. She was 81 years old.

According to local reports, the Peruvian actress passed peacefully, and her colleagues on The Simpsons were quick to honor her legacy. "It is with deep sadness, the Simpson kids (Lisa and Bart), announce the passing of our beloved mom, Marge Simpson (Nancy MacKenzie)," Patricia Acevedo, who voices Lisa Simpson in the Latin America dub, wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace. You will never be forgotten. We will miss you dear mom, until forever."

Humberto Velez, who voices Homer Simpson in the Latin American dub, also posted an emotional tribute to Mackenzie. "Many hours together, working, traveling. A lifetime. It hurts me so much that you are gone, but I celebrate your way of joy, of being free, of living life to the fullest," he shared. "Thank you for always listening to me, for your unconditional support in the union problem that we go through together. Thank you for the laughs, the debates, the trusts. Thank you for transitioning with me this part of life."

"You were, are and will be a fundamental part of the most important labor project of my work. You are many things. You are my wife Marge," Velez continued.

For more than 40 years, Mackenzie worked in the entertainment industry as one of its top dub actors. From Sailor Moon Cosmos to Scooby-Doo, Mackenzie built quite the resume for herself doing what she loved. And in light of her passing, fans across Latin America are taking time to honor the impressive work Mackenzie gave to the world.

Our thoughts are with Mackenzie's loved ones during this difficult time.

HT – Deadline