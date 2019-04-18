‘Naruto’ Finds Its Thanos With This ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

Naruto has gone through some interesting mash-ups during its time, and the fandom isn’t done with the series yet. With Boruto keeping the franchise alive, Naruto is still as relevant in 2019 as it was in 2009, and one fan has crossed it over with this year’s biggest movie.

Yes, that’s right. Naruto is joining up with the Avengers, and it’s time the ninja met his own Thanos.

Taking to Reddit, a fan-artist called Tsyuk0y0mi shared their Naruto x Avengers: Endgame mash up. The poster, which can be seen above, takes one of the promos released by Marvel Studios and gives it a distinct anime turnaround.

In the center, Naruto can be seen as if he were Captain America, and he’s not a Rasengan in hand. The rest of the poster highlights characters like Minato Namikaze, Tsunade, Itachi Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno. In the back, Sasuke Uchiha can be seen looking upwards, and Thanos is replaced by an image of Madara Uchiha.

For fans, this clever mash-up has them thinking about all the ways Naruto could turn its Great Ninja War arc into a film, and they know it could work. After all, plenty of netizens hit up social media after Avengers: Infinity War was released to compare its footage to shonen series like Naruto. In fact, MCU heroes like Doctor Strange were compared directly to some of the Leaf Village’s finest fighters, so a crossover poster like this? It isn’t all that surprising.

So, what do you make of this anime-comic comparison? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

