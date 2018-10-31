‘Naruto’ Details Surprising Yamanaka Clan Secret

Naruto has more characters than it knows what to do with at times, so it’s a good Boruto is able to follow up on the things its predecessor never got around to. Sure, the original series touched upon its various clans, but few outside of the Uchiha and Hyuga were ever explored.

Now, it seems the Yamanaka family is in the spotlight, and a major fact about the family was just brought to light.

Recently, Boruto went live with its latest chapter, and it was there the title paid a visit to Ino Yamanaka. The ninja is still working in the field, but her downtime is spent at her family’s flower shop. The sudden appearance was a welcome one for fans, but the chapter ended with a curious revelation about the heroine’s clan as a whole.

Before Boruto closed its new chapter, fans met up with Kashin Koji as he explained something about Konoha’s defenses to his comrade.

“In the past, there was a special division that perceived the chakra of everyone who either entered or left Konoha,” the masked man said. “The sensory division was led by the Yamanaka family.”

Surprising, Kashin’s ally questioned whether the fact was a simple tale told during the war to ward off enemies, but the man said the practice was very real.

“It’s been simplified, but they’re still operating. They identify whether or not your chakra is registered in Konoha,” Kashin explained. “If anything foreign is intermixed, they’ll be able to sense it in an instant.”

For long time fans, this revelation does come off a bit surprising. While the Yamanaka clan is powerful, its members have never put a heavy focus on sensory techniques. In fact, ninjas like Ino and Inoichi became renowned for their mind-related jutsu, and that reputation spread to the rest of the clan. Now, it seems like the family has far deeper ties into Konoha’s security than audiences knew, and it’s because the Yamanaka have a little-known power which Kashin is hoping to cheat.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.