‘Naruto’ Shares New Look At Hinata’s Wedding Dress

Though Hinata Hyuga may have trouble believing it, the heroine is married to the Leaf Village’s biggest knucklehead. The heiress’ long-held crush on Naruto Uzumaki became anything but unrequited a few years back, leading the two to get married. So, it really is about time fans got an up-close look at the dress Hinata wore to her wedding.

However, if you plan to copy the look, you better sit down. The outfit it a regal one, and there’s no telling how much a quality replica could cost you.

Recently, Premium Bandai confirmed the impending release of a Hinata figure featuring the heroine’s wedding look. The statue, which can be seen below, will be part of the GALS SERIES and see Hinata all dolled up in her wedding kimono.

As fans can see, the special figure shows off all of Hinata’s delicate features. The collectible stands at under nine inches tall, and it gives a 3D look at Hinata’s lavender kimono. The tied garment is underscored by red layering that matches the fan tucked into her belt. With her hair pulled up into thick waves, Hinata looks every inch the bride in this outfit, and the flower pinned to her hair completes the elegant look.

While there are multiple types of wedding kimonos, this simple look blends the best of Shirokakeshita and Hikifurisode styles. If you were wanting to simply rent a kimono in a similar cut to this one, it would run you well over $600 USD but replicating the look is possible. However, there’s absolutely no guarantee you’ll be able to pull off any wedding jutsu after slipping into this elegant look.

If you want to just look at this outfit, you can settle to buy this upcoming Naruto collectible. Premium Bandai just released the figure in Japan, and you can check out its retail details here.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.