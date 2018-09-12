This ‘Naruto’ Live-Action Short Brings Kakashi’s Most Epic Battle to Life

Naruto remains a top anime contender years after its debut, and the franchise has yet to call it quits. With a sequel anime dominating the industry, Naruto is as alive as ever, and one indie studio just took it a step further with a special live-action short.

On Youtube, Re:Anime shared its take on one of Naruto‘s most famous fight sequences, and it stars some big-name talent. The studio, which has previously done live-action anime with Death Note, decided to give Naruto a go by tackling a favorite Kakashi Hatake fight.

As you can see above, the short is just under six minutes, and it flashes back and forth between time. The fight itself is sourced by Naruto: Shippuden, and it showcases the epic battle between Kakashi and Obito Uchiha after the latter’s identity as Tobi is made public.

With its indie grassroots, this live-action short gives more attention to Naruto‘s fast-paced combat than its flashy jutsu. While attacks like the Chidori and Great Fireball are used, the stars of the film lean into the animated fight’s intricate hand-to-hand combat with stunning success.

For those curious about the men behind the headbands, Kakashi and Obito are played by two fan-favorite stars. Chris Pang plays Kakashi, and the actor can be found in theaters now, thanks to his work on Crazy Rich Asians. As for Obito, the Uchiha is played by Osric Chau, who is best-known for his recurring role on Supernatural as Kevin Tran.

Directed by Michael J. Murphy, this short goes to show what live-action can do for anime, and the lesson is one which Hollywood needs. Over the years, the industry has received a reputation for half-hearted anime takes, and films like Ghost in the Shell only expanded it. With an actual live-action Naruto film in the works, this home-grown fan-film proves even an indie budget can tap into the heart of an anime, so it is on Hollywood to show what it can do with a blockbuster budget. Believe it!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

What do you think about this live-action go at Naruto?