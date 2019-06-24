Naruto Goes Viral After Colorful Pride Parade Outing

Naruto is one of those heroes you cannot help but love. Even if you find the knucklehead hard to deal with, the boy is an icon within the Leaf Village, and it looks like the ninja just became an icon elsewhere. After all, Naruto Uzumaki just made a big entry to one Pride celebration, and the hero is going viral for it.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Sunny D posted a photo of their otaku-friendly visit to one Pride parade this month.

“My Roommate forced me to go to Oklahoma Pride with him yesterday so I wouldnt be stuck in the apartment alone and sad all day and I gotta say… I saw Gay Naruto,” they wrote.

My Roommate forced me to go to Oklahoma Pride with him yesterday so I wouldnt be stuck in the apartment alone and sad all day and I gotta say I saw Gay Naruto pic.twitter.com/rvGkXIRuvx — 🍊☀️ Sunny D ☀️🍊 (@chubbytail) June 23, 2019

As you can see above, the description written by Sunny D was spot on. Naruto can be seen in all his orange tracksuit glory, and he is showing off his Pride with a very special cape. The attendee who is cosplaying Naruto is looking fierce with a Pride flag hung over their shoulders, and they don’t seem to have a care in the world.

Yeah, that’s right. Believe it!

While Naruto did reveal its star marries a woman before becoming Hokage, the anime fandom has often imagined Naruto in slash (or gay) relationships. These boy-love excursions would pair Naruto with an array of characters, but the most popular ship saw him cozy up with Sasuke. Now, this viral Pride post has fans reliving their favorite slash fan-fiction, so here’s to hoping Sasuke shows up at Oklahoma’s next festival.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.