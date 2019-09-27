Jack Black Takes Naruto Run to Area 51 and Beyond in Hilarious Viral Video

The “Raid on Area 51” has ended but the memes and hilarity live on. The Facebook created event only ushered in around a few dozen participants in attempting to storm the gates of the mysterious government installations. While no aliens were found, a number of celebrities offered their support for the gathering, such as the Matrix’s Keanu Reeves and now, comedic actor Jack Black is getting in on the action by performing the famous Naruto run in honor of those who added their bodies and souls to the group that were looking to “dodge bullets” and “find aliens”.

Jack Black shared the video that has him running like a ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha via his Official Twitter Account, showing him run through popular movies such as Jurassic Park, Avengers: Endgame, and his very own starring film in Jumanji:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jack Black has a seriously filled “dance card” with his passions including starring in some of the biggest movies that Hollywood has put together, such as the recently filmed blockbuster sequel to Jumanji, as well as his desire to tour the countryside as part of the “greatest band in the world”: Tenacious D. Not satisfied with these, Black has also begun his own Youtube “Gaming” Channel that he titled “Jablinski Games” where Jack will travel from location to location, usually discussing games and just as often not.

The Area 51 event was just as strange as the military base that participants were hoping to break into. How and why the “Naruto Run” got mixed up in the social media created gathering is anyone’s guess, but those potential guests were attempting to use the ridiculous anime run in order to “dodge bullets” and make their way to the aliens past the guards. Though the Area 51 Raid may be over, it’s clear that the hilarity lives on, with a petition website even attempting to erect a statue of the most popular Naruto runner of them all, who became famous thanks to a viral video from a live news broadcast.

What do you think of Jack Black getting into the action of Naruto and Area 51? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Naruto, Area 51, and Jack Black!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.