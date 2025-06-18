10 Best Ninjutsu in Naruto

The chakra and ninjutsu power systems are two of the most interesting and compelling aspects of the Naruto series and have been set aside as one of the most influential and recognizable power systems in all of anime. From ocular Dōjutsu to Taijutsu, the world of Naruto is full of eclectic techniques that shinobi have honed through years of training and chakra mastery, or were possibly even passed down to them through birth. The shinobi of the world often learn these techniques to face off against each other and protect their individual villages’ ways of life, meaning that these abilities frequently reflect their views and lives within their villages.

Each of these jutsu will be deemed worthy through outright power or its access to versatility. The importance of something like jutsu is that it is the cornerstone of our protagonist’s toolkit and is what will make up much of the series’ combat. Many of these abilities fans only got to see once or twice, but they still set themselves apart as exceptional and as some of the highest-powered or useful techniques in the world of Naruto.

1) Rasengan

The Rasengan is one of the iconic jutsu that fans have gotten to see throughout the latter half of Naruto and the entirety of Naruto: Shippuden. As the ace move used by the series protagonist, Rasengan, is introduced as a powerhouse S-Ranked jutsu that is shown to be able to face down just about any opponent. Aside from the aesthetic portions of the Rasengan hitting the simplest design beats of any good protagonist attack, it also has narrative importance within the story as a whole.

The Rasengan was a jutsu designed by Minato, Naruto’s father, and taught to Naruto by Jiraiya, the sensei who trained them both and the man who gave Naruto his name. In addition to being iconic and bearing story importance, the Rasengan is also shown to be incredibly adaptable as the many users of it make constant changes to it, such as the Rasenshuriken, which is at one point used with different chakra natures to create individual effects. Naruto uses this move constantly, and its ease of use for Naruto once he masters it and its consistent results in clashes against other powerful jutsu make the Rasengan a slam dunk of a first entry.

2) Chidori

The Chidori, not unlike the Rasengan, is an almost ubiquitous move in the Naruto series as a whole. Seen as both Kakashi and Sasuke’s ace attack, this ninjutsu was introduced even before Naruto had learned the Rasengan and is repeatedly shown to have immense speed implications and piercing capabilities. Sasuke first uses the move against Gaara during the Chunin Exams, where it demonstrates a speed on par with Rock Lee from earlier in the exams, and very quickly sets itself apart by being able to draw blood from the nearly invincible Sand Genin.

This Jutsu, early on in the series, is shown to have a chakra limit that is quite taxing on pre-time skip Sasuke, which only ever gets bypassed by the curse mark becoming active. Sasuke’s use of the Chidori is another example of an ability that gets adapted by its users throughout the series run. The Chidori is an iconic move that is adapted into large-scale AOE attacks, piercing long-range attacks, and is even featured as the last move used by Sasuke in his final clash against Naruto in Shippuden. With all of that in mind, this jutsu earns itself a place on this list.

3) Mitotic Regeneration

While not as prevalent as our first two entries for the first half of the Naruto series, the Mitotic Regeneration Jutsu becomes one of the absolute powerhouses of the series. This specific jutsu, perfected by Tsunade and taught to Sakura, is the pinnacle of medical ninjutsu but also allows the user to access immense self-healing and chakra storing capabilities. In use, the Mitotic Regeneration is shown to have very few weaknesses, and the only time it’s compared as inferior to another shinobi’s healing is when referencing the First Hokage.

This jutsu aided Sakura and Tsunade in being integral to the allied shinobi forces, eventually winning the war against Madara and Obito. Tsunade was able to fight on the frontlines with the other Kage and even demonstrated the ability to heal herself after almost being cut completely in half by Madara’s Susanoo. Sakura has similar Herculean strength as Tsunade and is also shown to be an incredibly efficient healer, ensuring many of the necessary fighters stay in the fight during face-offs against the likes of Obito, Madara, and even Kaguya.

4) Flying Thunder God

Created by the Second Hokage, Tobirama Senju, this specific space-time ninjutsu was designed to be an efficient way of striking down foes without ever having to truly face them. Although the Second Hokage created the technique, it was made famous, or if you’re a rival village, infamous, by the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, a.k.a the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. Through the use of the Flying Thunder God technique, Minato managed to face down entire enemy units solo by marking multiple Kunai and having his allies throw them throughout the battlefield.

This specific jutsu allows the user to teleport around to any previously marked item, person, or area, making this one of the most versatile jutsu on the list. For simple day-to-day travel as a Hokage, this jutsu would cut travel time between important work meetings entirely. Along with being the perfect travel jutsu, this ability is also nearly impossible to deal with in combat. The speed at which Minato teleports is functionally instantaneous, meaning that landing a successful hit on the Yellow Flash is all but impossible. Not only does the ability allow for unparalleled mobility, but it can be coupled with just about any other form of combat jutsu, such as the aforementioned rasengan, and almost guarantee a hit.

5) C4

One of the many C-themed techniques used by the Akatsuki’s own Deidara, this specific technique is the final in his sequence of four explosive techniques before the C0. The reason C4 is ranked above C0, even though it is the penultimate technique, is the sheer devastation the ability can and would cause to most other ninjas. Like most of Deidara’s techniques, this ability has to do with the explosive clay that he imbues with his chakra.

Unlike the majority of his techniques, however, this one does not necessitate the mouths he has on his palms, but when we first see the ability, the rogue ninja uses his mouth to chew and prep the clay. Once prepped, he creates a clay version of himself that wells and explodes, dispersing the attack itself throughout the area. This attack then causes micro explosions after it has been inhaled to destroy the target on a molecular level.

6) Atomic Dismantling Jutsu

This next entry is a jutsu that is technically considered a Kekkei Tōta, which is referenced as a bloodline technique like a Kekkei Genkai; however, it does appear to be an ability passed from user to user and not a family bloodline-based technique. As the ace jutsu of the second and third Tsuchikage’s this specific utilization of the Dust Release is beyond almost every other jutsu on this list in terms of destructive capabilities.

This technique was shown to be a small compressed ball that explodes once the target is trapped within a clear 3-D shape that contains the explosion and binds the target. Anything struck by the attack is completely erased and reduced to dust almost instantaneously, and this attack was even shown to pack enough of a punch that it could destroy a Susanoo.

7) Summoning Jutsu

One of the quintessential jutsu in most high-level ninjas’ toolkits is their summoning jutsu. This specific technique is utilized by the majority of our main characters and summons a litany of creatures, including Giant Toads, Slugs, and Snakes. The summoning jutsu is so important for a handful of reasons, like the fact that it adds, combatant to your side in any scenario or that it allows the ninja to diversify their kits by having familiars that complement their jutsu but don’t match them entirely.

The summoning jutsu earns its place on this list simply because of its versatility. Kakashi uses summoned hounds to track and hold people in place, Hiruzen Sarutobi summons the Monkey King, who can also become an extendable bo staff, and Naruto trains with the toads he summons, allowing him to become a toad sage and use multiple giant toads in his fight against pain.

8) Dance of the Shikigami

The key jutsu of the Akatsuki’s Konan, the Dance of the Shikigami, is shown to be an incredibly impressive and underestimated ability. Konan can manipulate paper and paper bombs much like Gaara manipulates sand and can even disperse her clothing and body into paper, making her a very difficult enemy to face. Being one of the long-term and founding members of the Akatsuki, it can be assumed that Konan was comfortably one of the strongest members, as when push came to shove, using her paper bombs, she almost killed Obito.

Dance of the Shikigami proved deadly when it forced Obito, one of the series’ main antagonists, to use Izanagi, a reality warping Dojutsu that saved his life in the last minute. Dance of the Shikigami also has a handful of versatile effects like binding people, granting the user wings, and rapid attacks that can even be headed by the explosive paper bombs of the Naruto world.

9) Water Prison Shark Dance

Water Prison Shark Dance is a large area of effect and area control jutsu used by Kisame, one of the most dangerous Akatsuki members in all of the series. This specific jutsu combines the intensity and amount of chakra that Kisame has with his natural affinity for fighting in watery battlefields. The battlefield is quickly submerged in water, and then, after the enemy has contended with his attack, Kisame will turn all of the summoned water into a large mobile bubble centered on him.

So not only will you have to fight in water that is functionally unescapable, Kisame will also then fuse with his sword Samehada, which gives the ninja a shark-like physique, making him untouchable in the water. This technique has almost no weaknesses or holes It is the perfect technique for a battle-hungry missing-nin who consumes chakra to lock down any strong or flighty opponent.

10) Lightning Release Chakra Mode

This final entry covers the lightning-based chakra cloak of the Raikage that makes them absolute units of attack and defense. This chakra mode is a lot like Naruto’s chakra cloak from the nine-tails and comes with many of the same amps. A, the fourth Raikage is shown to be incredibly fast and powerful in general, and once the cloak is active, he becomes a walking ball of power. A testament to how powerful the chakra cloak is is that A is partnered with the jinchuriki of the eight-tailed beast and is able to match power with them.

During his face-off against Sasuke, the Raikage managed to completely outpace and overpower the Uchiha while using the cloak. The Raikage managed to dodge the ocular-based flames of Amaterasu and was moving so fast that Sasuke struggled to keep track of his movements. Notably, the only characters that were shown to outrigjht outpace A with the cloak activator were Minato and Naruto, who have a teleportation technique and an amped Kurama cloak, respectively.

Do you feel there were any Naruto ninjutsu not represented here that deserve the spotlight? Let us know in the comments below!