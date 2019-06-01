Naruto Announces Special 20th Anniversary Event

20 years. It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to the world of Konoha, the hidden leaf village, and the residents inside all trying to find their “ninja way”. No more popular ninja was brought to life in this world than Naruto, the outcast burdened with the spirit of the nine-tailed fox searching for acceptance and the title of Hokage. With this special anniversary taking place this year, a celebration will arise in the form of “Naruto To Boruto The Live 2019”, featuring enough live surprised to make all ninja fans excited.

Crunchyroll dropped the details for this event, noting that a Twitter account for the event was created specifically to help spread the word:

The event itself will take place on October 5th and 6th of this year with tickets going on sale starting on June 17th. Crunchyroll also noted that the event itself will contain live action performances from the musicians responsible for the soundtrack of both the Naruto and Boruto series, along with stage shows acted out by the voice cast of the animated series. The show itself will also have plenty of merchandise available for die-hard fans, along with a series of exhibits, games, and plenty of other surprises for those in attendance.

Naruto has skyrocketed in popularity since it’s original creation in 1999. At first, the series followed Naruto as a child, but over its 20 year history, has seen the young Konoha ninja and his friends grow up and even having children. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the story puts Naruto’s son in the driver’s seat while still having appearances from the original ninjas that audiences had grown up alongside.

While the event itself takes place in Japan at Makuhari Messe Event Hall, perhaps they’ll have something comparable come to the states based on word of mouth?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.